BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 146,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

