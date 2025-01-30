Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.84. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
