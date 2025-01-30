Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 387.5% in January

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 3.1 %
BLDEW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.59.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
