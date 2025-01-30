Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 387.5% in January

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 3.1 %

BLDEW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.59.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.