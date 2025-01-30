Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.50. 2,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.74.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Harvest Blockchain Technologies Index the Index. The Fund invests in equity securities of issuers exposed, directly or indirectly, to the development and implementation of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.