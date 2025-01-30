Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 137,508 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,531,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,561 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 148.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 305.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

