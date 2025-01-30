Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $36,252,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 929,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 627,592 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

