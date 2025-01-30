Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 36.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

