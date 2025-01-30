Blue Trust Inc. Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $538.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $559.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.75.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at $291,212,724.46. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

