Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $324.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $242.54 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

