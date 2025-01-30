Blue Trust Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 250,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,645,000 after buying an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,749,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

