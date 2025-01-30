BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ZAG stock opened at C$13.97 on Thursday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$13.19 and a 12 month high of C$14.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89.

