BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.