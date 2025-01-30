BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$18.00 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.21.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.4 %

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Shares of CSH.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.03. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$11.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.35.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

