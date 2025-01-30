BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$18.00 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.21.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.4 %
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
