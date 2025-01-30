Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $214.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

