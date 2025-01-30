Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.810-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.170-1.260 EPS.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
BOOT stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $176.64.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn
Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn
In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
