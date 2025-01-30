Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.810-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.170-1.260 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

