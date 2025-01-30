Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Up 657.1% in January

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 657.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 21.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
