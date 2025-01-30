Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 51.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ BWBBP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.