Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 622.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

NYSE BEDU opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.40. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 50.19%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.