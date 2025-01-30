Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

