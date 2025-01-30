British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 6612303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

