British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

