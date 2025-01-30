Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $79.60

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.50. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

