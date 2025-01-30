Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $25.18

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

