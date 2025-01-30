Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $50.00

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

In related news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 11,982.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,463 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 243,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,859,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.