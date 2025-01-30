Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viper Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of VNOM stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Viper Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.