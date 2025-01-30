Brokers Issue Forecasts for Floor & Decor Q1 Earnings

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

FND stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

