Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BPYPO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
