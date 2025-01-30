Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BPYPO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.20.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

