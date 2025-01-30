Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.18 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BEP stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -173.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

