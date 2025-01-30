Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-5.000 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BC opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BC shares. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

