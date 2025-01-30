Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Brunswick updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-5.000 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $68.91. 422,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,493. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

