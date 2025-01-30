BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 315 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

