BSW Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 5,707 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 912.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 63,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.