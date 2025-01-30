BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. This trade represents a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.51 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.