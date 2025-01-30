BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 2,590 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $155.79 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day moving average is $176.94. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

