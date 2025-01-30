BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,891,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 205,926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

VTHR opened at $267.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.92 and a 52 week high of $271.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

