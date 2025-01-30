Busey Bank Buys 3,697 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Busey Bank owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,909,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

