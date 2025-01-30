Busey Bank Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.66 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

