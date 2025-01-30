Busey Bank Purchases 2,067 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank owned about 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,663,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,909 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,011,000 after acquiring an additional 535,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after acquiring an additional 466,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $64.06 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

