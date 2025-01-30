Busey Bank Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $76.65 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.32 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

