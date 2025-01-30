Busey Bank Sells 1,783 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Busey Bank trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

