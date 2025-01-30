BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $12.51. BW LPG shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 122,839 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BW LPG Stock Up 11.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWLP. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 644.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

