Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $304.26 and last traded at $306.06. 13,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 91,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $554.40.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

