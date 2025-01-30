CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 512.6% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CaixaBank Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAIXY. Barclays cut shares of CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CaixaBank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

