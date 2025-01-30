Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.02. 1,554,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

