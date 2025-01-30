Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Capcom Price Performance

Capcom stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Capcom has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.42.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

