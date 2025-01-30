Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $165.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.