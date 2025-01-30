Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,835,000 after buying an additional 267,372 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,827,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after buying an additional 296,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,799 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

