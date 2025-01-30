Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $14.95 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

