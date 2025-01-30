Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

