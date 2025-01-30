Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VYM opened at $131.88 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

